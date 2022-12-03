Shweta Tripathi wraps up shoot for Mirzapur 3   

By Express News Service

Actor Shweta Tripathi Sharma wrapped up shooting her portions for season 3 of Mirzapur in Goa. She took to her Instagram handle to make the announcement. Shweta plays a character named Golu Gupta in the series.

Sharing an Instagram reel, Shweta wrote, “I couldn’t wait to start shooting as soon as I finished reading the episodes for season 3. And now that we’ve completed the shoot, I can’t wait for all of you to watch it!! Wrapped a little piece of my heart. It’s been one hell of a challenging and fulfilling ride.

She’s one of the bravest, toughest and most endearing girls I’ve met.” Karan Anshuman creates this Hindi action crime thriller web series for Prime Video. In the Instagram reel, she says that it’s a process for her to get into the character of Golu and she also has a playlist that will help her in this process. Technicians who worked with her have appreciated her performance.

Actor Shweta Tripathi Sharma wrapped up shooting her portions for season 3 of Mirzapur in Goa. She took to her Instagram handle to make the announcement. Shweta plays a character named Golu Gupta in the series. Sharing an Instagram reel, Shweta wrote, “I couldn’t wait to start shooting as soon as I finished reading the episodes for season 3. And now that we’ve completed the shoot, I can’t wait for all of you to watch it!! Wrapped a little piece of my heart. It’s been one hell of a challenging and fulfilling ride. She’s one of the bravest, toughest and most endearing girls I’ve met.” Karan Anshuman creates this Hindi action crime thriller web series for Prime Video. In the Instagram reel, she says that it’s a process for her to get into the character of Golu and she also has a playlist that will help her in this process. Technicians who worked with her have appreciated her performance.