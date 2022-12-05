Director Jadeshaa K Hampi in talks with 'Bheema' hero Vijay Kumar for his next?

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Gentleman director Jadeshaa K Hampi, who won a lot of love for his recent film, Guru Shishyaru, is getting ready to helm his next project. The director has shown his keenness to direct a film for Vijay Kumar. Our source tells us that Jadeshaa has approached the actor, and the two have had an initial round of talks.

Vijay is temporarily camped in Hyderabad for a month to complete shooting for his first Telugu project, Veera Simha Reddy, which has him play an antagonist to Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Vijay, who has almost finished his portions for the Gopichand Malineni directorial will be back in Bengaluru this week and is expected to start the next round of discussions with Jadeshaa after he returns.

Meanwhile, Vijay Kumar’s directorial, Bheema, is currently on floors, and the makers will resume shooting for the project soon. With music by Charan Raj, cinematography by Shiv Sena, and dialogues by Maasti, the film will be backed by Jagadeesh Gowda and Krishna Sarthak.



