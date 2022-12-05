Keerthy Suresh to star in Hombale Films’ next, 'Raghu Thatha'  

By Express News Service

Kannada-based production house Hombale Films, well known for backing the KGF films and Kantara, is all set to foray into the Tamil film industry. Their maiden Tamil film has been titled Raghu Thatha, which stars Keerthy Suresh as the lead.

The project was announced by releasing a title announcement poster. It features a sketch of Keerthy’s character protesting against what looks like Hindi imposition. In the backdrop, we can see the name of a town, Valluvarpettai, and the Hindi version of it being blackened. The adventures she goes through to protect her land and people’s identity are set to be portrayed in a humorous way.

Suman Kumar, who was one of the writers of the hit Prime Video series The Family Man, is making his directorial debut with Raghu Thatha. Along with Keerthy, MS Bhaskar, Devadarshini, Ravindra Vijay, Anandsamy, and Rajesh Balakrishnan are playing important roles. It has cinematography by Yamini Yagnamurthy, who also shot Keerthy’s last Tamil release Saani Kaayidham. Sean Roldan has been signed as the composer, and TS Suresh as the editor.

Talking about this film, Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films said, “Keerthy Suresh is an excellent choice for such a story and role and Hombale Films is proud to work with him. This is a comedy film, and it will be a different attempt to make people laugh and introspect.”

With the film already on floors, Raghu Thatha is set to release worldwide next Summer. Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh has two other films coming up in Tamil -- Maamannan and Siren. Maamannan, directed by Mari Selvaraj, has her acting alongside Udhayanidhi Stalin and Fahadh Faasil. In Siren, also starring Jayam Ravi, she reportedly plays a cop’s role.

