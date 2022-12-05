Varaha Roopam added back to Kantara as Kerala court lifts stay order

By Express News Service

The Kerala court has lifted the stay order on the song Varaha Roopam from the film Kantara. The song will now be available everywhere including cinemas, YouTube, and streaming platforms. Varaha Roopam was composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath and had vocals by Sai Vignesh.

The Kerala court had earlier announced that the song Varaha Roopam should be removed from the film following a complaint by the Keralite band Thaikkudam Bridge, the band claimed that the song is similar to their own composition Navarasam which was released in 2017.

The film crew, who bowed to this, deleted the song from cinemas, the YouTube channel of Hombale Films, and music apps like Saawan, etc. Even when Kantara written and directed by Rishab Shetty received a streaming release, a different tune was used.

The injunction was later lifted and the song was allowed to be reused. Accordingly, the original ‘Varaha Roopam’ song will be available again on all platforms including theatres, streaming platforms, and social media.

