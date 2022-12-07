Home Entertainment Kannada

'Bond Ravi' is a beautiful love story that explores the life of a jailbird: Director Prajwal

Having assisted directors like S Mahendar, Prashanth Raj and Kaantha Kannali, Prajwal has centred his debut film around the life of a jailbird, who finds prison life as a means to earn money.

Published: 07th December 2022 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Bond Ravi

A still from the trailer of the movie 'Bond Ravi' (Photo | Youtube)

By Express News Service

In the glimpse of Bond Ravi trailer, we see actor Pramod playing the titular character, who is an ardent fan of Puneeth Rajkumar. “That apart, the film is a content-oriented commercial script, underlined with a strong love story,” says first-time director Prajwal SP ahead of the film’s release on December 9.

“When a prisoner’s life is considered to be a dead end, here we have someone who likes the comfort of prison. However, his perspective changes, when he falls in love, and this emotion is brought out as a beautiful romantic drama,” says Prajwal as he explains the core theme of Bond Ravi.

Prajwal shares that this film is based on a real-life incident, which he learnt through his friends. “I was surprised to learn that there are people, who earn a living being a prisoner. I thought it was an interesting topic to explore,” says Prajwal, adding, “The film has all the commercial elements, and music by Mano Murthy will be one of the highlights.”

Backed by Narashimha Murthy, Bond Ravi has KS Chandrashekar handling the cinematography. With Kajal Kunder playing the lead, the film has Ravi Kale, Dharma,  Ravi Prakash, Govinda Gowda, and Vijay Chendoor in pivotal roles.

