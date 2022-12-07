The rising star: Bhavana Rao in web series 'Dharavi Bank'

Monika Monalisa By

In Dharavi Bank, a web series starring biggies from Bollywood like Suniel Shetty and Vivek Oberoi, city-based actor Bhavana Rao plays the character of a lawyer. Sounds simple, right? However, her background brings twists to the tale as she hails from a family of gangsters which is headed by Thalaivan and played by Shetty.

With a powerful script with a strong star cast, Rao calls it a dream project to be making her debut in the Hindi film industry. Recalling the time when she auditioned for it, Rao says the story picked her.

“This was during the second lockdown. A casting agency sent me a couple of scripts to enact and I recorded my part. I had been auditioning earlier too but nothing was working out,” says Rao, adding that when she got the call for this show, she was in disbelief.

“I was getting bored. To distract myself I started working on my craft. I would pick a scene from films or web series that were released and would enact it my way. They probably liked that sincerity,” she says.

In the series, Rao plays the role of Shetty’s daughter. “In Season 1, I don’t have many scenes with him, but I hope we have more scenes in Season 2. My first day of shooting was with him. Everyone was asking me if I was nervous, actually, I was not because I was clear about what I had to do. So I think my confidence came with clarity,” she adds.

Although she does not have many scenes with Shetty, she still cherishes the time she spent with him. “I was chatting with him constantly. I was asking if he comes to Mangaluru, and he said he visits his ancestral place at least once a year. His son’s movie Tadap was released when we were shooting. He would search for the movie on the internet and show it to us like a proud father, forgetting that he himself is such a huge star,” she says with a laugh.

Being a part of the Kannada and Tamil movie industries, Rao finds a vast difference in the way southern industries and Bollywood work.

“The Hindi industry is quite fast-paced. I used to tease my director Samit Kakkad that he is never hungry or needs a break. In southern industries, everything is so well planned. At 1:30 pm, we break for lunch or take a break for evening snacks. Here, we mostly start early but on Hindi film sets, they start late and wrap up late. But work-wise, the ethics are the same. Everyone wants to do good work, in both industries people are sincere,” she adds. As of now, she has two Sandalwood movies for release.

“In Hindi, they are noticing me now, hopefully, I am going to get more good work,” she concludes optimistically.

