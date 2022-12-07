Yuva Rajkumar’s only focus is his debut with director Santhosh Ananddram 

Home Entertainment Kannada

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

All eyes are on Yuva Rajkumar, the next talent coming from the Rajkumar clan. Raghavendra Rajkumar’s son and Vinay Rajkumar’s brother, Yuva Rajkumar is all set to make his debut with Yuvarathnaa director Santhosh Ananddram. This project will be backed by Hombale Films, who are the toast of the nation after producing films like KGF and Kantara.

There were speculations that Yuva Rajkumar has signed a 3 film deal with Hombale Films and one film with Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK Productions banner. However, CE has learned through a source close to the actor that Yuvarajkumar’s sole focus is on his debut with Santhosh Ananddram.

Our source also mentioned that Santhosh and Yuva Rajkumar are currently doing the pre-production, and the actor recently had a costume trial shoot. With locations finalised for the film, the casting process is going on in full swing. Meanwhile, the production house is fixing the muhurat date sometime this month, and the project will go on floors in February 2023.

