‘I believe that nature supports good work’: Actor Pramod

By Express News Service

While Pramod might just be five films old, he is one of those actors who always had a passion for acting.

"Drama, acting, and dance choreography were something I enjoyed since my school days, and even used to pen some stories and staged plays. Having done a BSC in Biotech, my passion to become an actor was always firm. I enrolled myself in the Benaka theatre group and later joined the small screen, where I starred in almost 16 daily soaps. My transition to the big screen happened with Geetha Bangle Stores. While the film might not have done extremely well, my performance did get noticed. Later, I got to star in Premier Padmini, and then Mathe Udbhava happened," says Pramod.

It was Rohit Padaki's Rathnan Prapancha, starring Dhananjay, which gave Pramod his big break. "The success of that film gave me a lot of opportunities, including Bond Ravi, and of course, Prashanth Neel's Salaar, which will feature me in a pivotal role.

With Bond Ravi gearing up for a December 9 release, Pramod stresses that the film is a content-based commercial cinema, which explores a never-told-before love story, at least not heard in recent times. "Even the character of a jailbird played by me is unique. The elements of emotions, action, love, and drama, make Bond Ravi, a complete entertainer, and close to reality," says Pramod.

Apart from Bond Ravi, Pramod also has English Manja, which is ready for release, and the multistarrer Bhuvanam Gaganam. Talking about Salaar, which stars Prabhas in the lead, Pramod calls it 'his biggest opportunity.'"I've always believed that goodness and hard work will surely pay off at some point. However, I understood the importance of surviving in the industry and thought learning other gimmicks was imperative to stay in cinema. But with Rathnan Prapancha, I went back to my first belief, and I continue to believe that nature supports good work.

ALSO READ | Pramod’s 'Bond Ravi' to release on December 9

The character I played in Rathnan Prapancha was liked by many, including Prashanth Neel," says Pramod, who shares that it was indeed his work in Rathanan Prapancha that made Prashanth choose him for a role in Salaar.

"The fact that I was working with Prashanth Neel was more than enough, and I went without any expectations. However, I have been offered a bumper role, which has me in a pivotal character. I also get to act alongside superstars like Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumar. "Karnataka noticed me with Rathnan Prapancha. Likewise, Salaar will take me all over India, and make me reach at least 50 per cent of the pan-Indian audience. Salaar will definitely elevate my film's career," he signs off.



While Pramod might just be five films old, he is one of those actors who always had a passion for acting. "Drama, acting, and dance choreography were something I enjoyed since my school days, and even used to pen some stories and staged plays. Having done a BSC in Biotech, my passion to become an actor was always firm. I enrolled myself in the Benaka theatre group and later joined the small screen, where I starred in almost 16 daily soaps. My transition to the big screen happened with Geetha Bangle Stores. While the film might not have done extremely well, my performance did get noticed. Later, I got to star in Premier Padmini, and then Mathe Udbhava happened," says Pramod. It was Rohit Padaki's Rathnan Prapancha, starring Dhananjay, which gave Pramod his big break. "The success of that film gave me a lot of opportunities, including Bond Ravi, and of course, Prashanth Neel's Salaar, which will feature me in a pivotal role. With Bond Ravi gearing up for a December 9 release, Pramod stresses that the film is a content-based commercial cinema, which explores a never-told-before love story, at least not heard in recent times. "Even the character of a jailbird played by me is unique. The elements of emotions, action, love, and drama, make Bond Ravi, a complete entertainer, and close to reality," says Pramod. Apart from Bond Ravi, Pramod also has English Manja, which is ready for release, and the multistarrer Bhuvanam Gaganam. Talking about Salaar, which stars Prabhas in the lead, Pramod calls it 'his biggest opportunity.'"I've always believed that goodness and hard work will surely pay off at some point. However, I understood the importance of surviving in the industry and thought learning other gimmicks was imperative to stay in cinema. But with Rathnan Prapancha, I went back to my first belief, and I continue to believe that nature supports good work. ALSO READ | Pramod’s 'Bond Ravi' to release on December 9 The character I played in Rathnan Prapancha was liked by many, including Prashanth Neel," says Pramod, who shares that it was indeed his work in Rathanan Prapancha that made Prashanth choose him for a role in Salaar. "The fact that I was working with Prashanth Neel was more than enough, and I went without any expectations. However, I have been offered a bumper role, which has me in a pivotal character. I also get to act alongside superstars like Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumar. "Karnataka noticed me with Rathnan Prapancha. Likewise, Salaar will take me all over India, and make me reach at least 50 per cent of the pan-Indian audience. Salaar will definitely elevate my film's career," he signs off.