Vinay Rajkumar’s sports drama gets a release date

By Express News Service

Vinay Rajkumar’s next, 10, which marks the directorial debut of cinematographer Karm Chawla, gets its release date. The long-pending film, which will see the young actor play the role of a professional boxer, is all set to hit the theatres on December 16. An official announcement about the release was made by the producers, Pushkar Films, who also released the first single, Ennagide, on Friday.

Vinay, in his earlier interview with Cinema Express, spoke about training hard for the role. “I used to exercise for three hours, and one-and-a-half hours used to go into boxing. I also followed a strict diet. All of this helped me transform myself, and it was very organic.” The film, featuring Anusha Ranganath, has Karm Chawla also doubling as the cinematographer.

Vinay Rajkumar’s next, 10, which marks the directorial debut of cinematographer Karm Chawla, gets its release date. The long-pending film, which will see the young actor play the role of a professional boxer, is all set to hit the theatres on December 16. An official announcement about the release was made by the producers, Pushkar Films, who also released the first single, Ennagide, on Friday. Vinay, in his earlier interview with Cinema Express, spoke about training hard for the role. “I used to exercise for three hours, and one-and-a-half hours used to go into boxing. I also followed a strict diet. All of this helped me transform myself, and it was very organic.” The film, featuring Anusha Ranganath, has Karm Chawla also doubling as the cinematographer.