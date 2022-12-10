Home Entertainment Kannada

Vinay Rajkumar’s sports drama gets a release date

The film, which marks the debut of cinematographer-turned director Karm Chawla, will hit the screens on Dec 16

Published: 10th December 2022 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Vinay Rajkumar’s next, 10, which marks the directorial debut of cinematographer Karm Chawla, gets its release date. The long-pending film, which will see the young actor play the role of a professional boxer, is all set to hit the theatres on December 16. An official announcement about the release was made by the producers, Pushkar Films, who also released the first single, Ennagide, on Friday.

Vinay, in his earlier interview with Cinema Express, spoke about training hard for the role. “I used to exercise for three hours, and one-and-a-half hours used to go into boxing. I also followed a strict diet. All of this helped me transform myself, and it was very organic.” The film, featuring Anusha Ranganath, has Karm Chawla also doubling as the cinematographer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vinay Rajkumar Karm Chawla
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp