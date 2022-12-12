Home Entertainment Kannada

Barkha Sengupta to mark her Kannada debut with Ravichandran’s 'Gowri'

12th December 2022

Gowri

Cast and crew of 'Gowri'

By Express News Service

Barkha Sengupta, the model-turned-actor, who is popular for her Hindi teleserials is marking her first south Indian debut with a Kannada film titled, Gowri. The Bengali actor, known for her role in the Hindi film (Rajneeti) made her debut with Dui Prithibi (2010), and appeared in the latest web series, Mukhbir.  

The Story of a Spy, will be starring in Aneesh S directorial debut and will be paired alongside the lead actor, Ravichandran. 

The film produced by NS Rajkumar will be his third collaboration with Crazy Star. The film was launched recently, and had  Shivarajkumar sounding the clapboard. The film shooting will kickstart in Dandeli on December 20. The project is billed to be a family entertainer, and Ravichandran will be playing a never-before-seen role.

The film is full of fresh talents on the technical side including director Aneesh. It has music by Karthikeyan and cinematography by Sathish. Ravichandran’s other lineup of films includes Rishika Sharma’s Vijayanand biopic, which releases this week and Kranti alongside Darshan. 

