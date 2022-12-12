Barkha Sengupta to mark her Kannada debut with Ravichandran’s 'Gowri'

By Express News Service

Barkha Sengupta, the model-turned-actor, who is popular for her Hindi teleserials is marking her first south Indian debut with a Kannada film titled, Gowri. The Bengali actor, known for her role in the Hindi film (Rajneeti) made her debut with Dui Prithibi (2010), and appeared in the latest web series, Mukhbir.

The Story of a Spy, will be starring in Aneesh S directorial debut and will be paired alongside the lead actor, Ravichandran.

ALSO READ | My next with Karthik Rajan will be an out-and- out gangster drama: Vikram Ravichandran

The film produced by NS Rajkumar will be his third collaboration with Crazy Star. The film was launched recently, and had Shivarajkumar sounding the clapboard. The film shooting will kickstart in Dandeli on December 20. The project is billed to be a family entertainer, and Ravichandran will be playing a never-before-seen role.

ALSO READ | Ravichandran, NS Rajkumar collaborate for the third time

The film is full of fresh talents on the technical side including director Aneesh. It has music by Karthikeyan and cinematography by Sathish. Ravichandran’s other lineup of films includes Rishika Sharma’s Vijayanand biopic, which releases this week and Kranti alongside Darshan.

Barkha Sengupta, the model-turned-actor, who is popular for her Hindi teleserials is marking her first south Indian debut with a Kannada film titled, Gowri. The Bengali actor, known for her role in the Hindi film (Rajneeti) made her debut with Dui Prithibi (2010), and appeared in the latest web series, Mukhbir. The Story of a Spy, will be starring in Aneesh S directorial debut and will be paired alongside the lead actor, Ravichandran. ALSO READ | My next with Karthik Rajan will be an out-and- out gangster drama: Vikram Ravichandran The film produced by NS Rajkumar will be his third collaboration with Crazy Star. The film was launched recently, and had Shivarajkumar sounding the clapboard. The film shooting will kickstart in Dandeli on December 20. The project is billed to be a family entertainer, and Ravichandran will be playing a never-before-seen role. ALSO READ | Ravichandran, NS Rajkumar collaborate for the third time The film is full of fresh talents on the technical side including director Aneesh. It has music by Karthikeyan and cinematography by Sathish. Ravichandran’s other lineup of films includes Rishika Sharma’s Vijayanand biopic, which releases this week and Kranti alongside Darshan.