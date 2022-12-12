Pranathi to mark her tinsel town debut with 'Just Pass'  

By Express News Service

Pranathi is the latest actor to make the transition from serials to films. Known for her appearances in the serial Brahmagantu, and the reality shows, Dance Karnataka Dance, and Family War Season 2, Pranathi is set to star in Just Pass.

Pranathi will be paired alongside Shri in the KM Raghuram directorial. The makers, who have finalised the lead cast and other actors, are planning to begin shooting for the film on December 14.

Produced by Sashidhar KV and Sridhar VK, Just Pass made under the Royce Entertainment banner, also stars Rangayana Raghu, Sadhukokila, Suchendra Prasad, Naveen D Padikkal, Prakash Tuminad, Deepak Rai, Arpita, Chandu Sri, Yashika, Vishwas, Nikhil, Gagan, and Abhi.

With music by Harshvardhan Raj, Just Pass will have cinematography by Venus Nagaraj Murthy.



