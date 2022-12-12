Home Entertainment Kannada

Pranathi to mark her tinsel town debut with 'Just Pass'  

Pranathi is the latest actor to make the transition from serials to films.

Published: 12th December 2022 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Pranathi

Pranathi

By Express News Service

Pranathi is the latest actor to make the transition from serials to films. Known for her appearances in the serial Brahmagantu, and the reality shows, Dance Karnataka Dance, and Family War Season 2, Pranathi is set to star in Just Pass. 

Pranathi will be paired alongside Shri in the KM Raghuram directorial. The makers, who have finalised the lead cast and other actors, are planning to begin shooting for the film on December 14.

Produced by Sashidhar KV and Sridhar VK, Just Pass made under the Royce Entertainment banner, also stars Rangayana Raghu, Sadhukokila, Suchendra Prasad, Naveen D Padikkal, Prakash Tuminad, Deepak Rai, Arpita, Chandu Sri, Yashika, Vishwas, Nikhil, Gagan, and Abhi.

ALSO READ | KM Raghu and Shri to collaborate for 'Just Pass'

With music by Harshvardhan Raj, Just Pass will have cinematography by Venus Nagaraj Murthy.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pranathi Just Pass Shri KM Raghuram
India Matters
Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat for second term
Congress leader & former minister Raja Pateria speaking to a gathering. (Photo | Twitter, Shehzad_Ind)
MP: Congress leader calls for 'killing' PM Modi to save Constitution; govt orders FIR
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Ink attack on Maha minister: Police to summon TV journalist again during probe
ustice Dipankar Datta takes oath as Judge of the Supreme Court of India during a ceremony, in New Delhi. (Photo |PTI)
Justice Dipankar Datta sworn in as Supreme Court judge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp