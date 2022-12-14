Home Entertainment Kannada

Priyanka Upendra to feature in socio-political drama 'Prajaye Prabhu' 

The film will mark the directorial debut of Sai Lakshman

Published: 14th December 2022 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Priyanka Upendra, one of the busiest actors in Sandalwood has signed up for her next film. This time with a socio-political drama title PP, with a tagline Prajaye Prabhu and will mark the debut of dance choreographer turned director, Sai Lakshman, and backed by the director’s friends, under Soubhagya Cinemas banner,” he says.

PP is a socio-political thriller and is a woman-centric subject, says Priyanka Upendra, speaking to CE ahead of the film’s launch today said that she has been experimenting with genres, and this is an interesting plot and a gradual essential to explore another kind of a role.

“It is about an individual, an educated woman who decides to come to India and takes a challenge to bring a change in the society and among people. It is a powerful role. Though it is not based on anyone, however, the concept is similar to Upendra’s party, Prajakeeya,” says Priyanka.

The actor talked about her inclination toward politics, and she had a candid reply. “I have been part of Upendra’s Prajakeeya since its inception, and we are always bouncing ideas to each other. For the longest time, when I first met him, he had expressed his desire to serve people, and not meant to entertain them. He always wants to work towards bringing a change in society. I have always had a voice when it came to women’s issues, and education, which is mostly done through the foundation. That’s how this subject caught my interest, she says.

Apart from Priyanka, the cast also consists of Ravi Shankar Girija Lokesh, Yash Shetty, and Cheluvaraju in prominent roles, and will also feature artistes from a theatre background. PP will be composer V. Nagendraprasad scoring music for the film, and lyrics by K M Indra. Cinematography and editing are handled by Rishikesh, and Sahara Ranjith respectively.

The team, which plans to kickstart shooting in January has finalised locations in Badami, Aihole, and Pattadakallu. Priyanka’s lineup of films includes Ms. Nandini, which is slated for January 6 release. She also has Life is Beautiful, Ugravatara, and Detective Teekshna among other projects, which are at dif ferent stage s of production.

