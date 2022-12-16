Home Entertainment Kannada

Sudeep unveils 'Yaake Sikke' song from 'Padavi Poorva'

The song composed by Arjun Janya, and choreographed by Dhananjay, is picturised by cinematographer Santhosh Rai Pathaje and Yogaraj Bha has penned the lyrics.

Published: 16th December 2022 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2022 01:04 PM

A still from 'Padavi Poorva'

A still from 'Padavi Poorva.' (File photo)

By Express News Service

Padavi Poorva, a teenage drama, directed by Hariprasad is slated to release on December 30. Top actors have come together in support of the film, jointly produced by Yogaraj Bhat, and Ravi Shamananur.

While the first track about Friendship was released by Jaggesh, the team followed it with Kichcha Sudeep unveiling the second track Yaake Sikke, which is out on Anand Audio label.

"Looking at the teaser and the song, it seems like a love story of the present young generation and is set in 1996. I'm expecting a very innovative story," says Sudeep.

Padavi Poorva marks the debut of Prithvi Shamanur, and Anjali Anish, and also stars Yasha Shivakumar in the lead. This apart, the film also consists of Aditi Prabhudeva, Divya Uruduga, and Nayana making a cameo. Actors Sarath Lohitashwa and Rangayana Raghu have also played pivotal roles.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

