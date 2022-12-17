Adyah Thimmaiah’s 'Jersey Number 10' to be based on Hockey

By Express News Service

Jersey Number 10 is an upcoming sports drama, based on the less-explored game in Kannada cinema: Hockey. Adyah Thimmaiah, who plays the lead, has also produced the film and written the story of it along with his mother, Chondakki Thimmaiah, apart from directing it.

He has so far essayed supporting roles in multiple films; Jersey Number 10 marks his debut as a hero. The shooting of the film has been completed and is currently in the post-production stage.

“Apart from highlighting hockey, the film explores a beautiful grandfather-grandson relationship. Dattanna’s character also wishes to become a hockey player but he misses the opportunity because of his anger issues. So he encourages his grandson to take up the game, but he turns out just like his grandpa. How the two overcome all these obstacles and be part of the game is the story of Jersey Number 10,” explains Adyah.

He adds that the film also has elements of a commercial entertainer along with a relevant message.

The film has been shot in Mangaluru, Chikkamagaluru, and Bengaluru. Jersey No 10 also stars Anusha, Sanchaya, Soni, and Sneha Khushi marking their debut with this film.

The film has music by Zubin Paul, and cinematography by Uday Ballal. Jersey Number 10 also stars Chandan Achar in a pivotal role.

