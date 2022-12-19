Home Entertainment Kannada

‘Always a pleasure to share screen space with Shivanna’

...says Cheluvaraj, who is popular as the antagonist. He talks about his role in the Century Star’s 125th film, and how Harsha’s Bhajarangi 2 is a milestone film in his career 

Published: 19th December 2022

Poster of Vedha featuring Shivarajkumar in the lead role.

By Express News Service

Cheluvaraj is known for his performances as the antagonist in multiple films, and the actor is more than happy to be known as the “Bad Guy” of Sandalwood. 

The actor, who became famous after his role as Aaraka in Bhajarangi 2 is excited to share screen space once again with Shivarajkumar in the latter’s 125th film, Vedha, directed by Harsha. “In my 15 years of journey as an actor, I’ve mostly played an antagonist in teleserials, and various films like Geetha, Pailwaan, Fighter, and Maha Kavya to name a few.

However, Bhajarangi 2 became the milestone film in my career, and has allowed me to spread my wings to other languages,” says Cheluvaraj, who shares a few details about his character Beera in Vedha. “The story is placed between two villages, and I play the villain in the film. As Beera, I have tried to bring in something different to this film. Moreover, working with Shivanna is always a pleasure,” shares the actor.

Apart from Cheluvaraj, Vedha has Vinay Bidappa, Prasanna, and Sanjay among others also playing pivotal characters. Vedha, made under Geetha Pictures, and Zee Studios banner, features Umashree, Ganavi Laxman, and Aditi Sagar in prominent roles. The film to hit the screens on December 23, has music by Arjun Janya and cinematography by J Swamy.  

Meanwhile, Cheluvaraj who has Garadi, Garuda Purana, and a few more films in the pipeline is also gearing up to mark his debut as a hero in a Telugu biopic. “The makers of the Telugu film saw my role in Bhajarangi and approached me for this role. More details about this film will be revealed soon,” he says.

