Home Entertainment Kannada

Director Hayavadana, Anjan Nagendra collaborate for a social entertainer

The film will be the second outing of the KambliHula actor and marks the directorial debut of Hayavadana, known for his work in the small screen  

Published: 19th December 2022 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2022 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

Director Hayavadana, a known name on the small screen with popular Kannada TV serials

Director Hayavadana, a known name on the small screen with popular Kannada TV serials.

By Express News Service

Director Hayavadana, a known name on the small screen with popular TV serials Nagini, Agnisakshi, Kamali, Madhubala, Akasha Deepa, and Shubhamangala, is set to foray into feature film direction.
Hayavadana is collaborating with actor Anjan Nagendra for a social youth entertainer.

“It is going to be a travel-based subject, which also underlines the father-son relationship,” says Hayavadana, adding, “I chose to associate with Anjan Nagendra after watching his performance in his debut, and I thought he would fit the role. Anjan is a fresh face, and just one film old, and I thought it is best to encourage new talents.”

The team plans to reveal the title during the first week of January, and the film will go on floors after the muhurta planned around mid-January.  The yet-to-be-titled project will have Hayavadana doubling up as a producer in association with Pavan Simikeri under the Pendoras Box Production and Krishnachhhaya Chital banner. 

While the team is in the process of finalising the cast, the director has roped in Ravichandran as editor, Nataraj Maddalla as cinematographer, and will have Shivaprasad scoring the music for the film.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hayavadana Anjan Nagendra feature film direction social youth entertainer
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp