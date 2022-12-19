Director Hayavadana, Anjan Nagendra collaborate for a social entertainer

By Express News Service

Director Hayavadana, a known name on the small screen with popular TV serials Nagini, Agnisakshi, Kamali, Madhubala, Akasha Deepa, and Shubhamangala, is set to foray into feature film direction.

Hayavadana is collaborating with actor Anjan Nagendra for a social youth entertainer.

“It is going to be a travel-based subject, which also underlines the father-son relationship,” says Hayavadana, adding, “I chose to associate with Anjan Nagendra after watching his performance in his debut, and I thought he would fit the role. Anjan is a fresh face, and just one film old, and I thought it is best to encourage new talents.”

The team plans to reveal the title during the first week of January, and the film will go on floors after the muhurta planned around mid-January. The yet-to-be-titled project will have Hayavadana doubling up as a producer in association with Pavan Simikeri under the Pendoras Box Production and Krishnachhhaya Chital banner.

While the team is in the process of finalising the cast, the director has roped in Ravichandran as editor, Nataraj Maddalla as cinematographer, and will have Shivaprasad scoring the music for the film.

