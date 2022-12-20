Home Entertainment Kannada

'Tootu Madike' director Chandra Keerthi and producer Madhusudan Rao to team up again  

Chandra Keerthi apart from directing and penning the story will also be playing the lead in this film.

Chandra Keerthi and Madhusudan Rao

By Express News Service

Chandra Keerthi, the writer, director and actor of the critically acclaimed film, Tootu Madike will be teaming up with producer Madhusudan Rao. He confirmed this news with CE, ahead of the official announcement today. It will be his second collaboration with the production house Sarvata Cine Garage. The project, which is in the scripting stage will go on floors in February.

“It is a ‘love action drama’, and the entire story is set in the backdrop of a forest, and also crucial portions will be shot in the interiors of a village. Chandra Keerthi apart from directing and penning the story will also be playing the lead in this film.

He is in the process of finalising the rest of the cast. “Music director, Swaminathan RK, who had associated with us for Tootu Madike will be scoring music for this film too. The rest of the technicians will be on board in the coming days,” he says.    

