Kichcha Sudeep reacts to the attack on Darshan at Kranti event 

A Shraddha By

Express News Service

Continuous support has been pouring in for Challenging star Darshan from fans, friends, politicians, and the Sandalwood fraternity, condemning the unexpected slipper hurling on him at Hospete during Kranti song launch event.

Kichcha Sudeep is the latest to condemn the incident and fan wars. In the long note he posted on social media, he mentioned, "Rebelling like this isn’t an answer or a reaction towards any situation. I do understand there will be differences between actors, fans, etc., and I am no one to come in between and speak about that. But I also am someone who was close to both Darshan and Puneeth. Considering the place I hold in their lives, I took the liberty to pen down my feelings. Let’s spread love, respect everyone and get the same in return. That’s the only way to win against anyone in any situation.”

The actor also went on to say, "He surely did not deserve this kind of treatment. It disturbed me a lot. The video I saw was very disturbing. There were many others with him when the incident happened, including the heroine. They were just a part of the event and had nothing to do with the rage that was spewed at that time. Humiliating them publicly brings up the question, 'Are we Kannadigas known for these unrightful reactions? Is this kind of an outburst even an option?' Darshan has had situations when things weren't pleasant between him and Puneeth fans. But is this the reaction Puneeth would have supported? An answer to this is known by all his true, beloved fans.”

Continuous support has been pouring in for Challenging star Darshan from fans, friends, politicians, and the Sandalwood fraternity, condemning the unexpected slipper hurling on him at Hospete during Kranti song launch event. Kichcha Sudeep is the latest to condemn the incident and fan wars. In the long note he posted on social media, he mentioned, "Rebelling like this isn’t an answer or a reaction towards any situation. I do understand there will be differences between actors, fans, etc., and I am no one to come in between and speak about that. But I also am someone who was close to both Darshan and Puneeth. Considering the place I hold in their lives, I took the liberty to pen down my feelings. Let’s spread love, respect everyone and get the same in return. That’s the only way to win against anyone in any situation.” The actor also went on to say, "He surely did not deserve this kind of treatment. It disturbed me a lot. The video I saw was very disturbing. There were many others with him when the incident happened, including the heroine. They were just a part of the event and had nothing to do with the rage that was spewed at that time. Humiliating them publicly brings up the question, 'Are we Kannadigas known for these unrightful reactions? Is this kind of an outburst even an option?' Darshan has had situations when things weren't pleasant between him and Puneeth fans. But is this the reaction Puneeth would have supported? An answer to this is known by all his true, beloved fans.”