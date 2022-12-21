Upendra sings for 'Praja Rajya'

By Express News Service

Upendra's Praja Rajya is getting a song based on the election titled 'Jai Election Dhan Dhana Dan.' The song has been penned by Yogaraj Bhat, composed by Vijetha Manjaiah and sung by 'Real Star' Upendra. Interestingly, the noted actor-director is also a noted politician.

The team has shared that the song sung by him has been a huge motivation for them. The story of Praja Rajya directed by Vijay Bhargav is written and produced by Varadaraaju DN.

Upendra, who released the song recently wished the team and said the song revolving around the election is electrifying. He also appreciated the lines penned by Bhatru and the tunes of the composer.

"The importance of voting and election should begin at home, and among every individual rather than relying solely on the government."

Praja Rajya, which highlights the importance of democracy stars Devraj, Nagabharana, Achyuth Kumar, Sudharani, Shobharaj, Divya Gowda, Tabala Nani, and Sudha Belawadi among others in pivotal roles.

