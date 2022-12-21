'Vedha is an energy and support system': Aditi sagar

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Aditi Sagar, the daughter of Arun Sagar, the versatile actor and popular art director, began learning the basics of cinema right from her home. Aditi, who is known for her voice, made her stint as a singer with the song 'Dum Maro Dum' in Rambo 2.

She will be making her acting debut with Shivarajkumar’s 125th film, Vedha. “Coming from a family of creative people makes my tinsel town debut event more exciting. Honestly, I feel a burst of mixed feelings and emotions. I just can’t express them with words. I’m eagerly waiting to watch myself on the silver screen,” says Aditi Sagar, as she eagerly awaits the release of the Harsha directorial on December 23.

The young talent plays Kanaka, which she terms an unconventional role in Vedha. “I was looking forward to being a part of the film as I’ve always been very intrigued by the process of filmmaking. In the beginning, I didn’t get into much detail when I was briefed about the role.

Then my father gave me a few tips and some advice on how to go about with my character, and think like her in day-to-day situations. I religiously followed it. This apart, I was asked to lose weight, join classes for flexibility and mobility and learn stunts too.

All these eventually helped me to pull off the role,” she says. The film made under Geetha Pictures, and Zee Studios has music by Arjun Janya and cinematography by J Swamy. Apart from Aditi Sagar, and Ganavi Laxman, the film revolves around strong female characters played by senior actors, Umashree, Shwetha Chengappa and Veena Ponappa.

Aditi calls Vedha ‘an energy, and a support system’. "Vedha is the voice inside you that constantly gives you strength, counselling you at your lows. It understands you best and knows everything about you. That’s the power of Vedha," she signs off.

