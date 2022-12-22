Home Entertainment Kannada

Sanjana Anand teams up with rapper Chandan Shetty for 'Suthradhari'

The film directed by Kiran Kumar has the Salaga actor performing a special song, specially composed for the New Year celebrations

Published: 22nd December 2022 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Sanjana Anand of Salaga fame to team up with rapper-turned-hero, Chandan Shetty for a special song appearance in Suthradhari.

Sanjana Anand of Salaga fame to team up with rapper-turned-hero, Chandan Shetty for a special song appearance in Suthradhari.

By Express News Service

Sanjana Anand of Salaga fame to join hands with rapper-turned-hero, Chandan Shetty for a special song appearance in Suthradhari. The whodunit thriller directed by Kiran Kumar is almost through with shooting the talkie portions and the crew has begun the song sequences.

The first song of the film is currently been shot in a lavish set at Innovative city. The team shared the first few stills from the sets. “This is an introduction song composed and sung by Chandan Shetty, who also plays the lead. Sanjana Anand is first sharing screen space with the rapper.

This song, which will be part of the film, is specially made for the New Year celebrations and will be out on December 27,” says the director.  The film backed by Navarasan will have Apurva playing the female lead, and senior actor Tabla Nani playing a prominent character.

Sutradhari will have PKH Dass handling the cinematography.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanjana Anand Chandan Shetty Suthradhari
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp