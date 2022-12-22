Sanjana Anand teams up with rapper Chandan Shetty for 'Suthradhari'

By Express News Service

Sanjana Anand of Salaga fame to join hands with rapper-turned-hero, Chandan Shetty for a special song appearance in Suthradhari. The whodunit thriller directed by Kiran Kumar is almost through with shooting the talkie portions and the crew has begun the song sequences.

The first song of the film is currently been shot in a lavish set at Innovative city. The team shared the first few stills from the sets. “This is an introduction song composed and sung by Chandan Shetty, who also plays the lead. Sanjana Anand is first sharing screen space with the rapper.

This song, which will be part of the film, is specially made for the New Year celebrations and will be out on December 27,” says the director. The film backed by Navarasan will have Apurva playing the female lead, and senior actor Tabla Nani playing a prominent character.

Sutradhari will have PKH Dass handling the cinematography.

