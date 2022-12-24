Sudeep to make a guest appearance in Rajeev’s 'Usire Usire'

By Express News Service

Sudeep has remained tight-lipped about his next project, post-Vikrant Rona and fans are curious about what their favourite star is up to. Meanwhile, Sudeep is said to be playing a guest role in CCL player, and Bigg Boss contestant, Rajeev’s upcoming film, Usire Usire. An official confirmation was made by the team recently.

The film directed by CM Vijay is currently in the final stages and the team is overwhelmed with Sudeep’s entry. However, the team has not revealed much details about Sudeep’s role as of now.The film backed by Pradeep Yadav under Gombe banner, has cinematography by Manu, and music by Vivek Chakraborty.

With Rajeev playing the lead, Usire Usire also consists of actors like Shrijitha Nayaki. Tara, Suchendra Prasad, Rajesh Nataranga, Ali, Brahmanandam, Sadhukokila, Devaraj, Manju Pavagada, Jagappa, Shiva, Sushmita.

