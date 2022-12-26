Pushpavati in Kranti is a million-dollar opportunity

A Sharadhaa By

Nimika Ratnakar, the actor of Kranti feels privileged to be sharing screen space with Challenging Star Darshan for a special song. “I’m happy, excited, and anxious, I have this mixed feeling, and equally overwhelmed with the kind of response I’ve been getting from fans of Darshan sir when they learned that I’ll be the Pushpavati dancing with their hero.

I’ve been bombarded with messages from the fans, and I can’t explain the love I have received,” says Nimika, who adds that even though she has worked as a heroine in a few films, just the poster of the song has given her more reach. “I consider it a million-dollar opportunity to be part of Kranti.”

Sharing her experience of dancing with Darshan, Nimika says that the rehearsals helped her, and Darshan was quick in his dancing style. “He brings a lot of charisma on the big screen, and matching his speed is very difficult,” says Nimika, adding, “Humility is the base of his success, and it is also his greatest weapon. That’s one of the reasons behind his huge fan following, and he deserves it.”

Talking about the film, Nimika says the title itself is a revolution, and the film will be a revolutionary experience too. “I consider myself lucky to be part of Kranti. This song, composed by Harikrishna, is a groovy number, and fans will enjoy it. I hope I get an opportunity to work with Darshan sir again,” she says.

The actor, who was last seen in Prajwal Devaraj in Abbara, will begin the new year with Mr. Bachelor, which features her alongside Krishna.

‘It is a party number, which gets an important placement’

The music album of Kranti is making all the right noises. The two tracks, Dharani and Bombe Bombe, are already chartbusters and a super hit among listeners. The successful run continues with the recently released, Pushpavati. V Harikrishna is known for his special dance numbers that become quite popular among audiences. If it was Bassani from Yajamana, the latest is Pushpavati. The composer shares that the song will be a party number, which features Darshan and Nimika Ratnakar. The composer-director asserts that the song has a proper placement in the film, and it is not just for glamour.

Penned by Yogaraj Bhat, who has also written the Bombe Bombe song for Kranti, has composer-director Harikrishna also singing the song along with Aishwarya Rangarajan. “We have made complete use of live drums for this particular track, and it will be a foot-tapping number, ‘’ says Harikrishna. The song choreographed by dance master Ganesh from Hyderabad has around 200 dancers, and 100 juniors as part of the song, and the costumes for Darshan were designed by Nagaraj, and Nimika’s wardrobe is done by Saniya Sardaria of KGF fame.

Kranti, produced by Shylaja Nag and B Suresha under the Media House Studio banner, is slated to release on January 26. The film consists of a host of noted actors including Ravichandran, Umashree, Mukhyamantri Chandru, Samyukta Horanad, Vainidhi Jagadish, Ravi Shankar, Raghu, and Dharmanna Kadur in pivotal roles.

