I don’t want to be confined to one industry: Anjali Anish

The young talent talks about her debut with director Hariprasad Jayanna’s Padavi Poorva that sees its release this week

Published: 27th December 2022 08:48 AM

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Anjali Anish oozes confidence about being able to handle different avenues in her career. The model turns actor with this week’s release, Padavi Poorva. She has worked as an assistant director for a Hindi film, Bhaiyaji Superhit and a Kannada film, Ambi Ning Vayassaytho. That’s not all, Anjali, who is currently studying law, has also trained in acting at Chicago and the Anupam Kher institute in Mumbai. “I am not here just to be an actor. I want to be a director, and also an entrepreneur. I want to do a bunch of things, and I know everything takes time, but there is always a shelf life as an actor.

Eventually, I want to become a full-fledged filmmaker. Once I make good money, I’d like to start a business,” says Anjali, adding, “This probably comes from my mother, who is also a lawyer, and she juggles a lot of other things. Likewise, I don’t want to be confined in one industry because I know I am capable of doing something more,” she says.

Padavi Poorva is set in the 1990s, and the timeline is what attracted Anjali to take up this project. “Usually films go way back to the 60s or 70s. But the 90s were a good time because they are just 25-30 years back. Also, I found a lot of innocence in the film, and it comes through in my character too. Since it is my first film, I wanted to be part of a film that has me playing my age,” she says.

While Pruthvi Shamanur, the lead hero, thinks that the film doesn’t intend to give a message, Anjali begs to differ. “It depends on person to person and everyone will connect it in a different way. There is not one message, but there are many messages. Audience will find at least one part of the film connecting to them. Overall the message from Padavi Poorva is to spread love and friendship. Secondly, the PUC days play a crucial part in any youngster’s life, which has been well captured by the director, and gives a nostalgic feeling,” she says.

Anjali says she is a clean slate, and is ready to work in a variety of roles. “I have also worked with director MD Shridhar for Jumbo Circus, which has me portraying a different role, and in complete contrast to my first film. For now, all my attention is on Padavi Poorva, and I’m waiting to see how the audience responds to my first step in cinema,” she signs off.

