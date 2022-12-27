Home Entertainment Kannada

‘Made in Bengaluru' celebrates the motherly spirit of the city

First-time director Pradeep Shastry, along with the lead hero Madhusudan, senior actors — Anant Nag, and Saikumar -share their thoughts about this social drama, which is slated to release this week.

Published: 27th December 2022

By Express News Service

Ad filmmaker Pradeep Sastry is set to make his feature film debut with Made in Bengaluru. “This film is especially for people who come to the city, to find their dreams and even themselves. The city is something where you find good people, and good moments even in midst of chaos. This is a place of good ideas because people accept everything here,” says Pradeep ahead of the film’s release this week. 

The director, who is also highlighting the spiritual side of the city in his film says Bengaluru might be a cosmopolitan city but it definitely has its own identity. “We have also dealt with how Bengaluru gives an almost motherly vibe to its residents. This is what I have tried to explore through Made in Bengaluru” he says.

Backed by Balakrishna BS under Rajani Thursday stories banner, Made in Bengaluru will be distributed  by producer Manjunath Gowda under the Shalini Artss banner. Madhusudan Govind, who is playing the lead, says, “I love Bengaluru and this character made me back to think about the various mentors I have met in my life.” 

Made In Bengaluru, which has an interesting cast, features senior actors like Anant Nag, Sai Kumar, Jordindian-fame Vineeth Kumar, and Prakash Belawadi representing different parts of Bengaluru.
Anant Nag says that his character Pal Chandani is based on a good old friend and a man who backed him and Shankar Nag from their Minchina Ota days, and this role is a tribute to his flamboyant personality. “The character is a Sindhi businessman, and it reminded me of the veteran late distributor and it was beautiful to essay the role along with the youngsters,” he says.

Saikumar, who plays a gangster called Reddy, says, “My mother too came to this city and was looked after well in Bengaluru. I owe a lot to the city from getting my first recognition as a hero with a Kannada film to contesting elections from the land of Karnataka.” The character is a WWF aficionado and does not have the typical traits of a Saikumar role. It does not have dialogue but has a lot of punch in the narrative.
With Puneeth Manja and Vamshidhar in prominent roles, the film’s music is scored by Ashwin P Kumar. Made in Bengaluru also features Himanshi Varma, Anurag Puttige, Archana Kottige, Sudha Belawadi, and Manjunath Hegde in interesting characters.

