Lucky Shankar helms a short, 'Nagaloka Nagakannike Srivasavi'
Published: 28th December 2022 09:07 AM | Last Updated: 28th December 2022 09:07 AM
Director Lucky Shankar, who last helmed the Prajwal Devaraj-starrer Arjun Gowda, has come up with a five-minute short film titled Nagaloka Nagakannike Srivasavi. It is telecast at the ongoing Brahma Rathotsava event.
Nimika, who is gearing up for the release of Mr Bachelor, plays Vasavi, a spiritual character in the short. It also stars Sidlingu Sridhar and Prasanna Gowda. Jai Anand has handled the cinematography and music is composed by James.