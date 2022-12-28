Lucky Shankar helms a short, 'Nagaloka Nagakannike Srivasavi'

By Express News Service

Director Lucky Shankar, who last helmed the Prajwal Devaraj-starrer Arjun Gowda, has come up with a five-minute short film titled Nagaloka Nagakannike Srivasavi. It is telecast at the ongoing Brahma Rathotsava event.

Nimika, who is gearing up for the release of Mr Bachelor, plays Vasavi, a spiritual character in the short. It also stars Sidlingu Sridhar and Prasanna Gowda. Jai Anand has handled the cinematography and music is composed by James.

Director Lucky Shankar, who last helmed the Prajwal Devaraj-starrer Arjun Gowda, has come up with a five-minute short film titled Nagaloka Nagakannike Srivasavi. It is telecast at the ongoing Brahma Rathotsava event. Nimika, who is gearing up for the release of Mr Bachelor, plays Vasavi, a spiritual character in the short. It also stars Sidlingu Sridhar and Prasanna Gowda. Jai Anand has handled the cinematography and music is composed by James.