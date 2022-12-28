Raj B Shetty to headline a revenge drama 

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Raj B Shetty, who is currently in the post-production of his third directorial, Swati Mutthina Male Haniye (starring himself and Siri Ravikumar), is simultaneously gearing up for his next project.

Basil Alchalakkal

Interestingly, his recent social media post, which had a cryptic caption that read, ‘When you hurt an artist, poem comes,’ was apparently a hint about his next film. According to our sources, Raj’s next, which is penned by him, will be directed by his erstwhile associate Basil Alchalakkal.

This project is expected to be a revenge drama. Basil, who has been associated with Raj B Shetty since Ondu Motteya Kathe, is set to make his directorial debut with this project, which will have music by Midhun Mukundan and cinematography by Praveen Shriyan.

Meanwhile, Raj B Shetty will be making his Malayalam debut with Rudhiram, co-starring Aparna Balamurali, and directed by debutant Jisho Lon Antony.

