Vijay Raghavendra, Dharma Keerthiraj and Sanchita Padukone team up for a romantic crime thriller

Director DG Umesh Gowda, noted for his films Navarangi and Halli Panchayati, is next helming a romantic crime thriller. Titled O Manase, the film stars Vijay Raghavendra, Dharma Keerthiraj and Sanchita Padukone as the leads. While Vijay Raghavendra plays the role of a cop, the other two will be seen as college students. The film's shoot has already been completed, and the makers recently released its trailer. Vijay Raghavendra finds the story written by Ramesh Handrangi fascinating. "It's intriguing how the story blends crime and love." O Manase, produced under the banner of Sri Friends Movie Makers, has cinematography by MR Seenu, and editing by Srinivas P Babu. The action-heavy film has stunts choreographed by Thriller Manju, Different Danny, and Bande Chandru.