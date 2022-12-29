2022 in review: Kannada cinema's breakout talents

By Express News Service

After years of being sidelined as the one other industry from South Indian cinema, in the past few years, especially since the blockbuster success of KGF, Kannada Cinema has been at the centre of many positive developments in Indian Cinema. 2022 was no different with not just the KGF franchise making heads turn once again, but a 'small' film like Kantara becoming a raging national phenomenon.

Now, let's look at some of the movers and shakers of the industry who delivered a year to remember amidst the rightful hype and needed hoopla around Kannada cinema.

Sapthami Gowda (Actor, Kantara)

Sapthami Gowda, who made her debut with Popcorn Monkey Tiger (2020), got a big breakthrough this year with the sensational hit, Kantara. Despite playing an underwritten character in an otherwise remarkable film, Sapthami left a strong impression with her spunky presence. It's just time before she cements her position in the top league, as offers are already flooding in from across the country.

Ashika Ranganath (Actor, Garuda, Avatara Purusha, Raymo, Kaneyadavara Bagge Prakatane)

Apart from delivering solid performances in four Kannada releases —Garuda, Avatara Purusha, Kaneyadavara Bagge Prakatane, and Raymo— actor Ashika Ranganath got her big break in Tamil with the Atharvaa-starrer Pattathu Arasan. Apart from this film, she is also making inroads into Tamil cinema with a film opposite Siddharth, which is currently under production. Interestingly, things are looking up in 2023 for Ashika who will be making her Telugu debut in Mythri Movie Makers' next project, which stars Kalyan Ram in the lead.

Sangeetha Sringeri (Actor, 777 Charlie)

Sangeetha Sringeri joined the list of television serial actors making their transition to the silver screen when she starred in a couple of films these past few years. However, what came as her well-deserved break was her performance as Devika Aradhya in Kiranraj's 777 Charlie, which was fronted by Rakshit Shetty. Sangeetha received her spot in the limelight after the film became one of the highest grossers in Kannada, and went on to make quite a mark on the National scale with its pan-Indian appeal.

Srinidhi Shetty (Actor, KGF 2)

It is not often that we see an actor spend 4-5 years on just two films, especially their first two films. However, if those two films are KGF 1 and KGF 2, then the wait is warranted and Srinidhi Shetty was catapulted to the top tier actors across industries with her performance as Reena Desai in the franchise. The success of her role gave Srinidhi her Tamil debut, Cobra, which featured her opposite National Award winner Vikram.

Arvind Kashyap (Cinematographer, Kantara and 777 Charlie)

Arvind Kashyap was the cinematographer of not just one but two of the most well-received Kannada films of the year. His work in 777 Charlie and Kantara earned him a lot of plaudits for his inventive cinematography and endurance. In fact, his work in capturing some of the diverse and toughest terrains in India paved the way for his entry to Malayalam cinema. A self-confessed fan of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Arvind is helming the camera for Vilayath Buddha, the actor's next with debut director Jayan Nambiar.

Kiranraj (Director, 777 Charlie)

Kiranraj's rags-to-riches journey from working as a paper boy, bar waiter, and security guard to becoming a blockbuster debutant filmmaker is in itself a perfect story for an emotionally stirring film. Drawing inspiration from his tough life experiences, Kiran made 777 Charlie, a heartwarming film about a bond between a broken man and his furry friend. The Rakshit Shetty-starrer emerged as one of the bonafide pan-Indian hits of the year with Kiran establishing himself as an exceptional talent to watch out for.

After years of being sidelined as the one other industry from South Indian cinema, in the past few years, especially since the blockbuster success of KGF, Kannada Cinema has been at the centre of many positive developments in Indian Cinema. 2022 was no different with not just the KGF franchise making heads turn once again, but a 'small' film like Kantara becoming a raging national phenomenon. Now, let's look at some of the movers and shakers of the industry who delivered a year to remember amidst the rightful hype and needed hoopla around Kannada cinema. Sapthami Gowda (Actor, Kantara) Sapthami Gowda, who made her debut with Popcorn Monkey Tiger (2020), got a big breakthrough this year with the sensational hit, Kantara. Despite playing an underwritten character in an otherwise remarkable film, Sapthami left a strong impression with her spunky presence. It's just time before she cements her position in the top league, as offers are already flooding in from across the country. Ashika Ranganath (Actor, Garuda, Avatara Purusha, Raymo, Kaneyadavara Bagge Prakatane) Apart from delivering solid performances in four Kannada releases —Garuda, Avatara Purusha, Kaneyadavara Bagge Prakatane, and Raymo— actor Ashika Ranganath got her big break in Tamil with the Atharvaa-starrer Pattathu Arasan. Apart from this film, she is also making inroads into Tamil cinema with a film opposite Siddharth, which is currently under production. Interestingly, things are looking up in 2023 for Ashika who will be making her Telugu debut in Mythri Movie Makers' next project, which stars Kalyan Ram in the lead. Sangeetha Sringeri (Actor, 777 Charlie) Sangeetha Sringeri joined the list of television serial actors making their transition to the silver screen when she starred in a couple of films these past few years. However, what came as her well-deserved break was her performance as Devika Aradhya in Kiranraj's 777 Charlie, which was fronted by Rakshit Shetty. Sangeetha received her spot in the limelight after the film became one of the highest grossers in Kannada, and went on to make quite a mark on the National scale with its pan-Indian appeal. Srinidhi Shetty (Actor, KGF 2) It is not often that we see an actor spend 4-5 years on just two films, especially their first two films. However, if those two films are KGF 1 and KGF 2, then the wait is warranted and Srinidhi Shetty was catapulted to the top tier actors across industries with her performance as Reena Desai in the franchise. The success of her role gave Srinidhi her Tamil debut, Cobra, which featured her opposite National Award winner Vikram. Arvind Kashyap (Cinematographer, Kantara and 777 Charlie) Arvind Kashyap was the cinematographer of not just one but two of the most well-received Kannada films of the year. His work in 777 Charlie and Kantara earned him a lot of plaudits for his inventive cinematography and endurance. In fact, his work in capturing some of the diverse and toughest terrains in India paved the way for his entry to Malayalam cinema. A self-confessed fan of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Arvind is helming the camera for Vilayath Buddha, the actor's next with debut director Jayan Nambiar. Kiranraj (Director, 777 Charlie) Kiranraj's rags-to-riches journey from working as a paper boy, bar waiter, and security guard to becoming a blockbuster debutant filmmaker is in itself a perfect story for an emotionally stirring film. Drawing inspiration from his tough life experiences, Kiran made 777 Charlie, a heartwarming film about a bond between a broken man and his furry friend. The Rakshit Shetty-starrer emerged as one of the bonafide pan-Indian hits of the year with Kiran establishing himself as an exceptional talent to watch out for.