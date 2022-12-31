Home Entertainment Kannada

Viren Keshav marks his debut with Cocktail

The film also happens to be director Sriram’s first feature film, which is slated to release on Jan 6

Poster of 'Cocktail'.

By Express News Service

Cocktail marks the debut of Viren Keshav. A film directed by Sriram, which is set to have elements of action, crime, sentiment, love, suspense thrill. It is all set to hit the theatres on January 6.

An announcement of the release date was made recently on the sidelines of the trailer launch, which was unveiled by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar. “I have been associated with cinema for over 15 years, and Cocktail will be my first attempt in direction. The film doesn’t have a single genre,  it is a blend. Hence the title. Our producer Dr Shivappa is the reason behind the film to happen. If Cocktail is a success, we will go in for Cocktail sequel,” he says.

The film’s producer, who remembered Puneeth said, that he had shared about his son Viren Keshav’s debut with him. “He was the guiding force to my son’s career, His absence during the film’s release is painful. We miss Appu.”

The film starring Charishma as the female lead, has music composed  by Loki Tavasya. Ravi Varma has handled the cinematography.

