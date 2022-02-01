STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Archana Kottige paired opposite Chandan Shetty in Sujay Shastry's next

The comedy-drama titled Elra Kaalelyatte Kaala will also feature Mandya Ramesh and Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 winner, Manju Pavagada in significant roles

Published: 01st February 2022 08:14 AM

Archana Kottige

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: We might not have seen much of Archana Kottige on the silver screen so far, but she is undoubtedly one of the busiest actors in Sandalwood right now. Archana is part of almost 17-18 films, which are in different stages of production. She has now signed an interesting project, which marks Sujay Shastry’s sophomore directorial venture. 

Titled, Elra Kaalelyatte Kaala, the film will have Archana starring opposite rapper, music composer Chandan Shetty, who is turning actor with this project. This comedy-drama, which is based on the element of time, will mark Chandan’s first film as a hero, and is set in the 80s and 90s. The makers will officially launch the film on February 3. 

Elra Kaalelyatte Kaala will have the sibling duo of Praveen and Pradeep as music composers and Vishwajith Rao in charge of cinematography.  Sujay, who made his directorial debut with Gubbi Mele Brahmastra, will also be playing an important role in the film, which has an interesting star cast. Apart from a bunch of newcomers, Elra Kaalelyatte Kaala will also star Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 winner Manju Pavagada, senior actor Mandya Ramesh in significant characters.

