STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Danish Sait: It feels good that the work I do holds merit

The actor, along with director Vamsidhar Bhogaraj, talks about their upcoming satirical comedy thriller, One Cut Two Cut. The film will be out on Amazon Prime Video on Feb 3

Published: 03rd February 2022 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film 'One Cut Two Cut'.

A still from the film 'One Cut Two Cut'.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

2022 has begun on a good note for Danish Sait. He has had two film releases in less than a month. After Nograj, the antics of Gopi, another quirky character created by Danish, will be explored in Vamsidhar Bhogaraju’s directorial debut, One Cut Two Cut. The satirical comedy-drama marks Danish’s third collaboration with Amazon Prime Video after Humble Politician Nograj and French Biriyani. “We have tried to make a refreshing concept with this one. It is funny and the stakes are high. Everything about the film feels like a dream that I don’t want to wake up from,” says Danish.

For director Vamsi, who was in the corporate world and then went on to become a standup comedian, getting into filmmaking was always his childhood dream, which is realised with One Cut Two Cut. “I always wanted to be involved in films and got an opportunity to work with Danish in Humble Politician Nograj. That experience helped me to learn a lot about filmmaking. We both also collaborated on a bunch of videos and created content together. I have directed him in ads. We tried telling long stories and that led to making this film.”

When asked about how both Nograj and Gopi of Danish went viral, Danish says, “I call these happy accidents, and I would like to have them more often. It feels good that the work I do holds merit. As a content creator, the most important thing for me is to drive value back. I am glad that my three films have worked in favour of the producer, directors, and the digital platform. People have faith in little accidents that turn into something like this.”

The film revolves around an art and crafts teacher Gopi whose first day at work turns into a mission of saving the school from four radical social media activists. According to Vamsi, One Cut Two Cut is an attempt to make a comedy adventure, a genre less explored on-screen. That’s the movie’s biggest selling point. I’m sure that the audience will have a good laugh and will also have something to think about,” says Vamsi.

Danish says that they wanted to do something unusual with the character Gopi, and that’s how they came up with the plot of an art and crafts teacher in the middle of a terrorist attack. “The idea behind the subject was to talk about an important issue, but still make it light,” he says.

One Cut Two Cut, produced by PRK Production’s Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar in association with Gurudatha Talwar, also features actors like Prakash Belawadi, Samyukta Hornad, Vineeth ‘Beep’ Kumar, and Sampath Maitreya, in pivotal roles. The film’s music is by Nakul Abhyankar, and its cinematography and editing is handled by Sahit Anand.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Danish Sait One Cut Two Cut Vamsidhar Bhogaraj Humble Politician Nograj
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp