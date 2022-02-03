Danish Sait: It feels good that the work I do holds merit

A Sharadhaa By

2022 has begun on a good note for Danish Sait. He has had two film releases in less than a month. After Nograj, the antics of Gopi, another quirky character created by Danish, will be explored in Vamsidhar Bhogaraju’s directorial debut, One Cut Two Cut. The satirical comedy-drama marks Danish’s third collaboration with Amazon Prime Video after Humble Politician Nograj and French Biriyani. “We have tried to make a refreshing concept with this one. It is funny and the stakes are high. Everything about the film feels like a dream that I don’t want to wake up from,” says Danish.

For director Vamsi, who was in the corporate world and then went on to become a standup comedian, getting into filmmaking was always his childhood dream, which is realised with One Cut Two Cut. “I always wanted to be involved in films and got an opportunity to work with Danish in Humble Politician Nograj. That experience helped me to learn a lot about filmmaking. We both also collaborated on a bunch of videos and created content together. I have directed him in ads. We tried telling long stories and that led to making this film.”

When asked about how both Nograj and Gopi of Danish went viral, Danish says, “I call these happy accidents, and I would like to have them more often. It feels good that the work I do holds merit. As a content creator, the most important thing for me is to drive value back. I am glad that my three films have worked in favour of the producer, directors, and the digital platform. People have faith in little accidents that turn into something like this.”

The film revolves around an art and crafts teacher Gopi whose first day at work turns into a mission of saving the school from four radical social media activists. According to Vamsi, One Cut Two Cut is an attempt to make a comedy adventure, a genre less explored on-screen. That’s the movie’s biggest selling point. I’m sure that the audience will have a good laugh and will also have something to think about,” says Vamsi.

Danish says that they wanted to do something unusual with the character Gopi, and that’s how they came up with the plot of an art and crafts teacher in the middle of a terrorist attack. “The idea behind the subject was to talk about an important issue, but still make it light,” he says.

One Cut Two Cut, produced by PRK Production’s Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar in association with Gurudatha Talwar, also features actors like Prakash Belawadi, Samyukta Hornad, Vineeth ‘Beep’ Kumar, and Sampath Maitreya, in pivotal roles. The film’s music is by Nakul Abhyankar, and its cinematography and editing is handled by Sahit Anand.