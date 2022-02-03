Raghu’s debut venture 'Jaadaghatta' to hit theatres on Feb 4

By Express News Service

Jaadaghatta is an upcoming family drama slated to release on February 4. The film marks the debut of S Raghu, who has donned multiple hats for the film.

S Raghu

Apart from playing the lead, Raghu has handled the film’s story, screenplay, dialogue, direction, editing and has also sung a song.

“I have worked in the editing department for almost 10 years. I have put in the experience and knowledge I gained over the years in Jaadaghatta,” says Raghu, who has come with a village-based subject about a father-son bond.

“The film revolves around a teenage boy. The subject explains the resolutions he has to take in his lifetime for the family and nation,” Raghu adds.

Jaadaghatta, made under Shashimani Productions, features many freshers. “I have also employed people from my village Mandya, who were enthusiastic to work under my direction,” says Raghu. Suhan S Gowda, Harshitha P, Prerana Raju, Anu, Venu, Lohith, and Ramesh S are part of the ensemble cast. Abhishek G Roy has composed the music for the film.