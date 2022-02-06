STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sruthi Hariharan plays sex worker in Rakshit Shetty’s Strawberry

The film, written and directed by Arjun Lewis, will also star Dheekshith Shetty and Vineet Kumar in pivotal roles
 

Published: 06th February 2022

On the sets of Strawberry

By Express News Service

Actor-filmmaker Rakshit Shetty’s next production venture is titled Strawberry, which marks the first production of his banner Paramvah Spotlight. The team shared details about the film along with a few first stills with CE.

The film marks the debut of writer-director Arjun Lewis, and it is headlined by Nathicharami actor Sruthi Hariharan. The film revolves around Amrita, a sex worker, who has lost her mother’s love.

Strawberry cast includes Dheekshith Shetty (Dia) and Vineet Kumar (Ondu Motteya Kathe, Birbal, and Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana). The film also features Vijay Mayya, a well-known theatre artist from Mangalore, in a special character named George.

Strawberry has Joel Shaman Dsouza as the DOP and Rahul Vasista as the Editor. The film, which has completed shooting  is currently in the post-production stages.

