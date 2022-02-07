STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sharan plays coach to 13 young actors in Guru Shishyaru  

The sports drama features 13 young boys who went through kho-kho training for one year

Published: 07th February 2022

A still from Guru Shishyaru ( Photo EPS)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Guru Shishyaru, directed by Jadeshaa K Hampi, is a sports drama exploring the game of kho-kho. Starring Sharan and 13 young actors, the film is about the conflict between the coach and the players. The makers released the motion poster of the film on the occasion of Sharan’s birthday.

Out of the 13 young actors of the film, six of them are star kids - Hruday (Sharan), Ekanth (Prem), Surya (Ravi Shankar Gowda), Harshith (Naveen Krishna), Rakshak (Bullet Prakash), and MLA Raju Gowda’s son Manikanta Nayak. Fresh talents - Asif Mulla, Sambhashiva, Sandesh, Sagar, Rudragowda, Anup Ramana, and  Amith B  are also part of the cast.

However, Tharun Kishore Sudhir, the creative head and co-producer of Guru Shishyaru, said that celebrity kids and other aspiring talents were selected through auditions. “We auditioned about 450 actors, and we chose 13 best actors based on their talent and their dedication. Fortunately, we managed to get talents from across Karnataka,” he says.

Tharun adds, “Today’s generation, who are aware of cricket, football, to an extent, hockey, have little idea about kho-kho. We got these boys enrolled at Vijaynagar Khokho Federation Club in January 2020, and they practiced the game till this January. We are happy to introduce kho-kho to them. That is the intention of the film Guru Shishyaru as well. Sadly, this is our game, but it is being side-lined.”

Tharun says that the team made sure the boys’ education was not disturbed due to the shooting. “They were temporarily put up in a house, and it helped them to focus between studies, training for kho-kho, and shooting for the film,” says the creative head, who is glad to learn that some boys of the cast have become professionals participating in tournaments.

Guru Shishyaru is now in the post-production stage. “We are re-recording, and will be bringing out the first copy in a couple of weeks,” says Tharun. The film, backed by Laddu Cinemas in association with Tharun Kishore Kreatiivez, also stars Nishvika Naidu, Suresh Heblikar, and Dattanna. Guru Shishyaru will have music and cinematography by Ajaneesh B Loknath and Sudhakar Shetty, respectively.

