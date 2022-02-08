STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bahukrita Vesham gets a release date

Popular serial actor and Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 contestant Vaishnavi’s Bahukrita Vesham, is all set to hit the cinema halls on February 18.

A still from the film  Bahukrita Vesham.

By Express News Service

The film, carrying a Sanskrit title, is said to be a psychological revenge-thriller featuring Shashi Kanth in the lead and revolves around delirium. The director of Gowdru Cycle, Prashantha K Yallampalli has helmed this project.

The challenges a patient faces due to this condition, and how he overcomes it is a subject explored in Bahukrita Vesham. The film produced by H Nanda – DK Ravi, has Vyshak V Bhargav scoring the music. The film also features Karan Arya and Rakesh Pujari in prominent roles.

Comments

