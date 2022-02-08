STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shrunga to headline Mansore’s 19.20.21

The film will also feature Balaji Manohar, Krishna Hebbale, Sampath Kumar, Venkatesh Prasad along with a few other theatre artistes

Shrunga. (File photo)

By Express News Service

The muhurath of director Mansore’s upcoming project, 19.20.21, took place on Monday, and the project has officially commenced. The makers have finalised the film’s star cast, and Shrunga, a popular theatre artiste, will play the lead in this film. Shrunga,  who has dabbled in teleserials has also been part of films like Parari, Ring Road Shubha, Ring Master, Harikatha Prasanga, and Kannadiga.

The film, based on themes of human-rights violation, will also feature Balaji Manohar, Krishna Hebbale, Sampath Kumar, Venkatesh Prasad and a few other theatre artistes who will be playing pivotal roles. R Devaraj, who produced Act 1978 under the D Creations banner is collaborating with the director once again for 19.20.21. With Satya Hegde onboard the project as the cinematographer, 19.20.21 will have music scored by Bindu Malani and Ronada Bakkesh. The team has finalised the locations and will be shooting from mid-March in places like Dharwad, Yellapura, and other parts of Karnataka.

