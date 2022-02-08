STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Suni puts Robin hood on hold, opts to do a fun film with debutant Dushyanth

The project is expected to begin in April

By Express News Service

Dushyanth

Suni, who had announced associating with debutant Dushyanth for a film titled Robin Hood, has now kept the project on hold. Instead, the director is going with another subject with the new film, which is currently under preparation.  

Sources state that Robin Hood was a high-budget film, which is meant for pan India audiences and the director has decided to make it later. Suni plans to launch Dushyanth with a fun and experimental commercial entertainer. An official confirmation along with details is expected to be revealed once the film goes on floors in April.

Dushyanth, who is making his prepping for his Sandalwood debut is being trained by Ninasam’s teacher, Dhananjay. Suni’s last outing was Sakath, and he is looking forward to the release of Avatar Purusha. The comedy-drama starring Sharan will be out in two parts.

