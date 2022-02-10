STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ganavi Laxman’s Bhava Chitra  to release on Feb 18  

Directed by Girish Kumar B, Bhava Chitra is billed to be a techno-thriller, and also a travel-based film, which traces the journey of an amateur photographer.

Ganavi Laxman ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

Bhava Chitra, starring Ganavi Laxman and Yana-fame Chakravarthy, is set to hit theatres on February 18. Sharing the film’s poster, the production house officially confirmed the release date. 

Directed by Girish Kumar B, Bhava Chitra is billed to be a techno-thriller, and also a travel-based film, which traces the journey of an amateur photographer. Though Ganavi Laxman was pegged to make her debut with Bhava Chitra, her sophomore film, Hero, was released first. 

Extensively shot in different places of Karnataka, Bhava Chitra has music scored by Gautam Srivatsa and cinematography by Ajay Kumar.

Ganavi Laxman, who became a household name with her serial, Magalu Janaki, has made a transition from small screen to tinsel town. The actor’s next big break is Shivarajkumar’s Vedha, in which she plays the female lead.

