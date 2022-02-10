Ravichandran and Chi Gurudutt’s film titled Ramya Ramaswamy

By Express News Service

Director Chi Gurudutt is set to direct Crazy Star Ravichandran for a film titled, Ramya Ramaswamy. This was announced by the production house Omkar Films. Producer NS Rajkumar and Ravichandran, who recently worked together in Kannadiga, are teaming up again. This will be the first association of Gurudutt and Ravichandran.

Penned by well-known writer Janardhan Maharshi, this comedy entertainer with elements of sentiment, will feature Ravichandran as Ramaswamy. We were told that the team is in the process of finalising a popular heroine to star opposite Ravichandran.

Ramya Ramaswamy’s music will be scored by Ravi Basrur and cinematography will be handled by GSV Seetharam. Gurudutt will also be associating with Shivarajkumar for a project backed by Sandesh Production, an announcement of which was made a couple of days ago.

On the work front, Ravichandran, who was last seen in Drishya 2 is looking forward to the release of his upcoming directorial, Ravi Bopanna.

The actor-director has reshot a few portions, and the film is now in the post-production stage. He is also playing a prominent role in the Darshan-starrer, Kranti, and will be joining the sets soon. His other projects include God, 60 and Bad Boys.