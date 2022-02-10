STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Ravichandran and Chi Gurudutt’s film titled Ramya Ramaswamy

Penned by well-known writer Janardhan Maharshi, this project is billed to be a comedy entertainer with elements of sentiment.

Published: 10th February 2022 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Gurudutt, Ravichandran, N S Rajkumar and Janardhan Maharshi ( File Photo)

Gurudutt, Ravichandran, N S Rajkumar and Janardhan Maharshi ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

Director Chi Gurudutt is set to direct Crazy Star Ravichandran for a film titled, Ramya Ramaswamy.  This was announced by the production house Omkar Films. Producer NS Rajkumar and Ravichandran, who recently worked together in Kannadiga, are teaming up again. This will be the first association of Gurudutt and Ravichandran.

Penned by well-known writer Janardhan Maharshi, this comedy entertainer with elements of sentiment, will feature Ravichandran as Ramaswamy. We were told that the team is in the process of finalising a popular heroine to star opposite Ravichandran.

Ramya Ramaswamy’s music will be scored by Ravi Basrur and cinematography will be handled by GSV Seetharam. Gurudutt will also be associating with Shivarajkumar for a project backed by Sandesh Production, an announcement of which was made a couple of days ago.

On the work front, Ravichandran, who was last seen in Drishya 2 is looking forward to the release of his upcoming directorial, Ravi Bopanna.

The actor-director has reshot a few portions, and the film is now in the post-production stage. He is also playing a prominent role in the Darshan-starrer, Kranti, and will be joining the sets soon. His other projects include God, 60 and Bad Boys.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chi Gurudutt Ramya Ramaswamy Comedy Music Drishya 2
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp