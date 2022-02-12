STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dhanya Ramkumar to play the female lead in Kaala Patthar

She will be sharing screen space with Kendasampige and College Kumar hero, Vikky Varun

Published: 12th February 2022

By Express News Service

Dhanya Ramkumar, who made her debut with Suraj Gowda’s Ninna Sanihake, has bagged her second Kannada project. According to our sources, the actor will be part of Vikky Varun’s upcoming film, titled Kaala Patthar and she is gearing up to begin the shoot soon.

The film’s first look, which was revealed a couple of months ago created a buzz with its title, and tagline: Fear holds back too much in life.

The film’s story penned by Rama Rama Re director D Satya Prakash features Vikky in the role of a  soldier. This will be the actor’s third project and has undergone a makeover for the film.

Kaala Patthar will be produced by HP Naveen and S & S Enterprises banner. More details about the film’s technicians are awaited. 

