Luwak marks the debut of actor Drushya and director Yogi Aditya

By Express News Service

Yogi Aditya marks his directorial debut with a multilingual film, titled Luwak. It also stars a newcomer Drushya. The director, sharing the first look poster with CE, tells us that the title is the name of a dog.

Yogi has been part of the film industry for the last 15 years and has worked with directors like Om Prakash Rao, S Mahendar, and S Narayan. He has also worked in the Tamil and Telugu film industries.

Luwak, touted to be a suspense thriller, made under the MVK Films banner, is another Kannada film that will also be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

The makers are in talks with Malayalam actor Priya Varrier to play the female lead. The actor, who shot to fame through Oru Adaar Love, is yet to give her nod to the film. The film will be launched on February 18.