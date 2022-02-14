Web series based on short film '2047' in works

By Express News Service

Director Narasimha Murthy's short film '2047', which was released on Republic Day, will now be made into a web series. This 25-minute short film is set in a dystopian world of humans and machines living in disharmony.

The director has tried to create a dystopian world in '2047'. He has used an open-source platform to make a cost-effective 15-minute VFX sequence.

'2047', shot in a single day in an abandoned location, is said to be a concept-based film. It is a subplot to a bigger story on the relationships between humans and machines.

"Right now, humans spend more time with their mobile and social media than with real social relationships; and what if self-conscious AI cyborgs fulfilling all kinds of desires of humans come into their lives? This question is answered in this short film," explains Narasimha Murthy, who has handled the screenplay, editing, and VFX along with co-director Yogeshwar.

'2047' stars Surya Manoharan, Ramya Krishna, and Madan. The film's music is by Venkatesh K and Adithya Nayak, and it has cinematography by Varun Dk. The makers of the short film are already in talks with many streaming channels.