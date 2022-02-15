STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AP Arjun unveils first-look poster of Addhuri Lover

The poster features a stylish Virat and Priyanka Kumar on a dirt bike. The former will be playing a bike racer, the latter, a college student

Published: 15th February 2022 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 08:06 AM

Addhuri Lover Poster

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

A new stylish poster of AP Arjun’s upcoming directorial, Addhuri Lover has been unveiled on Valentine’s Day. The poster features Virat and Priyanka Kumar having a moment on a dirt bike. Virat is playing a bike racer in the film, while Priyanka will be seen as a college student. Addhuri Lover will bring together Virat and AP Arjun for the second time, after Kiss. On the other hand, Priyanka is teaming up with the director for the first time.

The shooting of Addhuri Lover is still ongoing, and the makers recently wrapped up the second schedule. Produced by AP Arjun, the film will be released in multiple languages. It has Sanketh MYS handling the cinematography and Arjun Janya scoring the music. Ravi Varma will be handling the stunts for the film. Meanwhile, AP Arjun is simultaneously shooting for Dhruva Sarja’s Martin. 

