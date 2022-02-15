Brinda Acharya bags her first female-centric film Juliet 2  

By Express News Service

Brinda Acharya

Brinda Acharya, who was last seen in Prem’s 25th film, Premam Poojyam has bagged her first female-centric film. Titled Juliet 2, the film has Brinda playing the titular role. The film, which marks the directorial debut of Virat Gowda is a bi-lingual film made in Kannada and Malayalam. The entire film has been filmed in a deep forest location of Kudremukh, and reportedly seventy per cent of the film has been filmed with a torch or low light.

Juliet 2 produced by Likth R Kotian under the Virat Motion Pictures and PL Productions banner will be out in two parts. The film has cinematography by Shento V Anto.