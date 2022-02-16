Nischith Korodi and Rachel David join hands for a gangster film titled Country Made

By Express News Service

Nischith Korodi

Nischith Korodi of Tom & Jerry fame and Love Mocktail 2 heroine Rachel David will be coming together for a new film. Titled Country Made, the gangster drama will mark the directorial debut of Raghav Surya. The latter is the executive producer of the yet-to-be-released Telugu film, Gurtunda Seethakalam starring Tamanaah and Satya Dev.

Ravi, who is co-producing Gurtunda Seethakalam will be backing this project. The team is planning to do a photoshoot with the lead cast soon and the film’s muhurath will happen on March 3. However, the makers are planning to commence the shooting only in May, once the production house is through with the release of their Telugu film.

The close-to-reality film is set in the backdrop of Kolkata. Nischith came to the limelight with his role in Gantu Moote and also got appreciations for his role in Tom & Jerry. Malayalam actor Rachel David is being lauded for her performance in Krishna’s Love Mocktail 2. More details on Country Made will be revealed on the launch date.