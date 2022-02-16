STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Nischith Korodi and Rachel David join hands for a gangster film titled Country Made

The film, produced by Ravi, will mark the directorial debut of Raghav Surya

Published: 16th February 2022 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service
Nischith Korodi

Nischith Korodi of Tom & Jerry fame and Love Mocktail 2 heroine Rachel David will be coming together for a new film. Titled Country Made, the gangster drama will mark the directorial debut of Raghav Surya. The latter is the executive producer of the yet-to-be-released Telugu film, Gurtunda Seethakalam starring Tamanaah and Satya Dev.

Ravi, who is co-producing Gurtunda Seethakalam will be backing this project. The team is planning to do a photoshoot with the lead cast soon and the film’s muhurath will happen on March 3. However, the makers are planning to commence the shooting only in May, once the production house is through with the release of their Telugu film.

The close-to-reality film is set in the backdrop of Kolkata. Nischith came to the limelight with his role in Gantu Moote and also got appreciations for his role in Tom & Jerry. Malayalam actor Rachel David is being lauded for her performance in Krishna’s Love Mocktail 2. More details on Country Made will be revealed on the launch date.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nischith Korodi Rachel David Country Made
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp