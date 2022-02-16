STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rihana to mark her Kannada debut in Rajavardan’s Hiranya

The film, directed by Prawin Avyukth, to be officially launched today
 

Published: 16th February 2022 08:04 AM

Rajavardan

By Express News Service

Rajavardan, of Bicchugatthi fame, who is about to finish shooting for his romantic drama Pranayam has signed his next. Titled Hiranya, the masala entertainer will directed by Prawin Avyukth.

Hiranya is backed by producers Vignehwara U and Vijay Kumar BV under the banner, Vedas Infinite Pictures. The film, which will be officially launched today has the model-turned-actor Rihana making her Kannada debut. Based out of Hyderabad, Rihana, who has completed her graduation (BSc in agriculture) in Bengaluru and is familiar with the city and Kannada language. Incidentally, she has also signed her first Telugu project, which was officially launched a couple of days ago.

“I’m glad to fulfil my acting dream and make my mark in Sandalwood,” says the newcomer. Hiranya was a title, which was registered by Dhananjay under his banner, and he has permitted Rajavardan to use it for his film. The film’s shooting has been planned to begin from February 21 and it will have cinematography by Yogeshwaran and by music Judah Sandh.National award winner Vikram Mor will choreograph the stunts for Hiranya. The film’s shooting will take place majorly in Bengaluru, and the makers have planned to complete the film in 80 days.

