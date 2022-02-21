STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

3D version of 'Vikrant Rona' looks beautiful: Sudeep

Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona is one of the most-awaited pan-Indian films of this year.

Published: 21st February 2022 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Sudeep in 'Vikrant Rona'

Sudeep in 'Vikrant Rona' (Photo| Cinema Express)

By Express News Service

Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona is one of the most-awaited pan-Indian films of this year. The film, which was initially scheduled to hit the screens on February 24, got pushed due to the pandemic.  A recent tweet from the actor, about the 3D of the film, has got the fans excited. It read, “Reaching out to our own limits and pushing it a little more, is a great high. 3D of Vikrant Rona looks beautiful. Thanks to the whole team. Await its release date. Also, await the announcement of my next collaboration with Anup Bhandari.”  

Anup Bhandari

Through the tweet, he also announced that he is collaborating with Anup Bhandari for a new film. The duo had previously told that they are working on a film Ashwatthama, revealing an illustration of a person holding a gun, and another picture of a man holding a bow and arrow. He had revealed that the film will be modern taken on the mythological character Ashwathama. 

Anup Bhandari, who has been busy with the post-production work of Vikrant Rona is simultaneously doing the script work for Ashwatthama. Now it is a matter of time before we get an official update from them on the project.

Interestingly, two other films with the same title announced were announced. One was the Hindi film featuring Vicky Kaushal, which got shelved. The other one was a Kannada film starring Shivarajkumar, directed by Sachin Ravi. However, there has been no news since then.  Vikrant Rona is backed by Manjunath Gowda in association with Alankar Pandian. The film has music by B Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by William David.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sudeep Vikrant Rona 3D Anup Bhandari Kannada Cinema Pan Indian cinema
India Matters
A health worker takes swab sample for Covid test on Sunday, Feb 13, 2022. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)
Covid will wane by mid-march in most states: ICMR expert
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Young Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
Image used for representational purpose ( File Photo)
Surprise! Bengaluru is the best city to run and jog
These e-autorickshaws are driven by tribal women from nearby villages. (Photo | EPS)
Women e-rickshaw drivers: Tales of success, built around Statue of Unity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp