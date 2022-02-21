3D version of 'Vikrant Rona' looks beautiful: Sudeep

By Express News Service

Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona is one of the most-awaited pan-Indian films of this year. The film, which was initially scheduled to hit the screens on February 24, got pushed due to the pandemic. A recent tweet from the actor, about the 3D of the film, has got the fans excited. It read, “Reaching out to our own limits and pushing it a little more, is a great high. 3D of Vikrant Rona looks beautiful. Thanks to the whole team. Await its release date. Also, await the announcement of my next collaboration with Anup Bhandari.”

Anup Bhandari

Through the tweet, he also announced that he is collaborating with Anup Bhandari for a new film. The duo had previously told that they are working on a film Ashwatthama, revealing an illustration of a person holding a gun, and another picture of a man holding a bow and arrow. He had revealed that the film will be modern taken on the mythological character Ashwathama.

Anup Bhandari, who has been busy with the post-production work of Vikrant Rona is simultaneously doing the script work for Ashwatthama. Now it is a matter of time before we get an official update from them on the project.

Interestingly, two other films with the same title announced were announced. One was the Hindi film featuring Vicky Kaushal, which got shelved. The other one was a Kannada film starring Shivarajkumar, directed by Sachin Ravi. However, there has been no news since then. Vikrant Rona is backed by Manjunath Gowda in association with Alankar Pandian. The film has music by B Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by William David.