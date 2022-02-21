STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Model-turned-actor Sushmita Damodar all set to test waters in tinsel town

The actor, who has completed shooting for Dark Fantasy gets busy with a series of projects in Kannada and Telugu
 

Published: 21st February 2022 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Model turned actor Sushmita Damodar

By Express News Service
Sushmita Damodar, a model turned actor, the winner of Miss Bengaluru title, and Miss Karnataka runner up is all set to test waters in tinsel town. An MBA graduate, who walked the ramp on International platforms, she is now excited to face the arc lights. The newbie, who has collaborated with director Phaneesh Bharadwaj has completed shooting for a film, titled Dark Fantasy, which is now in the post-production stages. The actor will soon join the sets for Aadisidaatha, which shooting was delayed due to the pandemic.  This apart, the actor has also signed her first Telugu flick, Chai Kahani is gearing up to play the female lead role.

Sushmita says that she has been into dance and theatre activities during school days, and since then she had wished to make her career in acting, which is getting fulfilled with a whole lot of good films in her hand. “Having worked as a character artiste in few films, I have also been part of the single video -- Truth Or Dare directed by Thyagaraj, and sung by Ananya Bhat, which will be released soon,” says Sushmitha, adding, “Though I have been offered roles on the small screen, I did not accept it, because I want to make it big on the silver screen.”

