Niranjan Sudhindra to begin shooting for the hunter from Feb 21

Niranjan Sudhindra, who is acting in Nagashekar’s Q and RVB’s Superstar, has signed another film, titled "Hunter: On Duty." The film, directed by Vinay Krishna of "Seizer" fame, was launched on February 20, Upendra and his wife Priyanka were present at the muhurath.

This multilingual film is produced by Trivikrama Sapalya and has Niranjan in multiple shades in the film. It also brings together an interesting cast comprising Prakash Raj, Nassar, and Suman. Sowmya Menon, who will be seen in Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film, "Sarkaru Vaari Paata," is making her debut in Kannada with "Hunter - On Duty."

The first schedule of the film will be held in Bengaluru. The team will also be shot in Lonavala, Pune, Mysuru, and Hyderabad. Backed by Trivikram Films, Hunter will have music by Chandan Shetty and cinematography by Mahesh. Meanwhile, Niranjan plans to shoot "Q" in April.